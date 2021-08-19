Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $41,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 452,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,046,000 after purchasing an additional 444,797 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $265.18. 40,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,853. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.30.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

