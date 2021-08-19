Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 592,630 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,886 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

CSCO stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.62. 831,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,223,285. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $56.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

