Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the July 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CPLP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.18. 112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,640. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 40.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter valued at $392,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 90.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPLP. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

