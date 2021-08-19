Carbon Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CRBO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carbon Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CRBO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Carbon Energy has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02.
Carbon Energy Company Profile
Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.