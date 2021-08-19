Carbon Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CRBO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carbon Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CRBO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Carbon Energy has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02.

Get Carbon Energy alerts:

Carbon Energy Company Profile

Carbon Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. Thr firm produces and sells oil, natural gas, natural gas condensate, natural gas liquids. It also owns and operates oil and natural gas interests in the Appalachian and Illinois Basins. The company was founded on March 31, 1959 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.