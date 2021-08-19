CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBCP opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94. CareCloud has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $31.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.2292 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

