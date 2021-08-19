CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.95 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will announce sales of $214.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $216.20 million and the lowest is $212.97 million. CarGurus reported sales of $147.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $807.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $745.30 million to $823.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $946.11 million, with estimates ranging from $819.60 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CarGurus.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.90.

CARG stock opened at $27.46 on Thursday. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.90.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $398,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,120,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,922,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $140,133.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 527,172 shares of company stock worth $14,683,805 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

