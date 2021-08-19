Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $18.30

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target hoisted by HSBC from $14.70 to $18.30 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of CCL opened at $22.48 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.29.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.