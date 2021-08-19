Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Update

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the July 15th total of 457,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 99.2 days.

Shares of CADNF opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24. Cascades has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

CADNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

