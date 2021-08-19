Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $13,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,810,000 after buying an additional 528,696 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,640,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,651,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,325,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,119,000 after buying an additional 288,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $282,807.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $754,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $609,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,780 shares of company stock worth $10,861,383 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,238. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.