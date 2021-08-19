Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will report earnings of $2.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.62. Caterpillar reported earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $10.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $14.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $5.38 on Thursday, reaching $204.43. 322,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $135.65 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 102,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 91,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

