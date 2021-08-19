Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Decreased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

CAT stock opened at $209.81 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.65 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

