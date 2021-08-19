CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $404.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.18. CEL-SCI has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

In related news, CEO Geert R. Kersten acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter R. Young acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at $366,051.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,250 shares of company stock worth $247,980 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 27,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.