Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,900 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the July 15th total of 259,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellect Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellect Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellect Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cellect Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APOP opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Cellect Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $7.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. engages in the provision of regenerative medicine. Its activities include development of regenerative medicine through the development of products facilitating immune stem cell selection. The company also develops innovative technology, which allows the default stem cells by dramatically reducing of complications existing in conventional selection methods.

