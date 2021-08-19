CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Trading 4.3% Higher

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) shares traded up 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.20. 33,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,698,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that CEMIG will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

