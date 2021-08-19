Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CSFB raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.44.

TSE CVE opened at C$9.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 220.00. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.15 and a 1-year high of C$12.86.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$427,724.14.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

