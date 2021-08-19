Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will announce sales of $61.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.80 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $60.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $245.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.20 million to $247.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $248.70 million, with estimates ranging from $241.60 million to $255.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, Director Saedene K. Ota purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,174,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,800,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,940,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,634,000 after buying an additional 62,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 99,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 211,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 121.8% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,239,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,292,000 after purchasing an additional 680,490 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $24.99. 603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,265. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $705.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.