CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €121.40 ($142.82). CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €120.40 ($141.65), with a volume of 9,368 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €126.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

