CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.05. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CF Industries by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,793,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,124,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 32,666 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in CF Industries by 1,230.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 29,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.