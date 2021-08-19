Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Check-Cap from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of CHEK opened at $0.94 on Monday. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.26.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEK. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the second quarter worth about $3,346,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check-Cap (CHEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.