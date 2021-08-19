Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,585 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $10,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,294 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,265 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $157,486,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,533,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,411,000 after acquiring an additional 491,281 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 511,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,802,000 after acquiring an additional 301,851 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LNG stock opened at $85.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.