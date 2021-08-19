Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $147.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CPK. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:CPK opened at $130.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.08. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.39. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $72.89 and a 52 week high of $132.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $557,203 over the last three months. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 11,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

