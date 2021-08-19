China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Update

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,585,500 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the July 15th total of 1,143,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:CHLLF opened at $9.00 on Thursday. China Literature has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.39.
China Literature Company Profile
