China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the July 15th total of 59,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in China XD Plastics by 46,813.0% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 458,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 457,831 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China XD Plastics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in China XD Plastics by 623.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXDC stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.60. 8,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,634. China XD Plastics has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

