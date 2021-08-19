China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.12

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.12 and last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $582.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 480.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 28,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

