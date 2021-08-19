Choate Investment Advisors Buys 420 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 36.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Biogen were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,957,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Biogen by 1,498.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,476,000 after buying an additional 229,464 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $341.87 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.19. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

