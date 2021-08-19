Choate Investment Advisors Has $1.05 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

NYSE GD opened at $196.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $201.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

