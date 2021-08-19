Choate Investment Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 40.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $4,773,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $468.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.08. The company has a market cap of $192.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

