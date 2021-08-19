Choate Investment Advisors Invests $326,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 90.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 36,967 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 84,321 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $115.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $76.46 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

