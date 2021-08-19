Choate Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,106,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 35.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 56.1% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 99.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $272.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.