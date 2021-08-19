Choate Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in V.F. were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in V.F. by 23.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in V.F. by 7.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 155,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,797,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VFC opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $60.48 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.