Choate Investment Advisors Sells 85 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $286.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 106.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $208.46 and a one year high of $338.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.71.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total value of $2,032,998.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,610 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,040.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.