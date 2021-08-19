Choate Investment Advisors Sells 930 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 46,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 49.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,214.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,236 shares of company stock valued at $16,683,809. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $116.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.63. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $118.18.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

