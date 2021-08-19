Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LDSVF shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

LDSVF opened at $11,031.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10,398.34. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a fifty-two week low of $7,865.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11,561.26.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

