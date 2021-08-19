Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Up 44.8% in July

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,247,700 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the July 15th total of 861,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Chubu Electric Power stock opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.42. Chubu Electric Power has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubu Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

