CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$54.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares upgraded Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Stella-Jones from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.39.

TSE:SJ opened at C$43.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.37. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$41.89 and a 52 week high of C$54.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 10.20.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

