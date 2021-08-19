Circuit Research Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLI) Short Interest Update

Circuit Research Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.
CRLI opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Circuit Research Labs has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15.
Circuit Research Labs Company Profile
