Circuit Research Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLI) Short Interest Update

Circuit Research Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.

CRLI opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Circuit Research Labs has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

Circuit Research Labs Company Profile

Circuit Research Labs, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets electronic audio processing, transmission encoding, and noise reduction equipment for radio, television, cable, Internet, and professional audio markets worldwide. Its products are used to control the audio quality and range of radio, television, cable, and Internet audio reception, as well as allow radio and television stations to broadcast in mono and stereo.

