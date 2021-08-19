Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 34,081 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 119.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,081 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth $775,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth $314,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 392.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,442,000 after buying an additional 317,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

SBCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.67 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

