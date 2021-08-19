Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,800 BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,681,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 248.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 53,170 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 181,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BYM stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.