Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 76,480 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $3,957,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAR opened at $31.99 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $32.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.79.

