Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 92,002 Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.05% of Xenetic Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 17,598 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 80,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Xenetic Biosciences stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. Xenetic Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,935.85% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. Equities analysts predict that Xenetic Biosciences Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

