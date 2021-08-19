Citadel Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Position in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Cabaletta Bio worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $203.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.53. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.78.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

