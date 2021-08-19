Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 27,736 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 190.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,273 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,736 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,170,000 after acquiring an additional 596,232 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,305,000 after buying an additional 669,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,467,000 after buying an additional 128,246 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,346,000 after purchasing an additional 70,190 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 768,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

