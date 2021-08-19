Citigroup Cuts 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Price Target to $12.00

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, started coverage on shares of 23andMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ME stock opened at 8.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 9.82. 23andMe has a one year low of 7.01 and a one year high of 18.16.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The firm had revenue of 59.24 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $7,583,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $253,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $17,535,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $5,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

