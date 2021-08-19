City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CTBK opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. City Bank has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.

About City Bank

As of April 17, 2010, City Bank was acquired by Whidbey Island Bank. City Bank offers commercial banking services. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

