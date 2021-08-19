Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 2,484 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 277.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.3% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CLSA cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.84.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $172.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.87. The company has a market capitalization of $468.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $172.11 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

