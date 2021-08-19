Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 55,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $156.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $114.36 and a 52-week high of $159.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.36.

