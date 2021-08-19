Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,851,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,234,000 after purchasing an additional 698,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 227.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 590,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 409,740 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,574.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 421,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 409,659 shares in the last quarter. Yale University bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,286,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,242.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after purchasing an additional 153,245 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.50. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $66.16 and a 52-week high of $97.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

