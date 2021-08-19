Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,262 SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 307.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $186,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $76.56 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $80.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.29.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

