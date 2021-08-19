ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Shares Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,441 shares during the period. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF comprises about 31.5% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 20.93% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $33,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 161,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,227,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LRGE traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $56.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,798. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.33. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $57.88.

