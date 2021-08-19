Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 110 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

TIP opened at $129.10 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.58.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

